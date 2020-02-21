Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00006824 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $33.94. Metronome has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $728,790.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,749,007 coins and its circulating supply is 10,224,758 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

