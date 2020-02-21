M&G (LON:VTY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

M&G (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,468.33 ($19.32).

M&G stock opened at GBX 1,456 ($19.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 958.50 ($12.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

About M&G

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

