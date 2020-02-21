MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $253,918.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $253,918.00 and approximately $4,670.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000908 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 355,661,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,359,384 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

