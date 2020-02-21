Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $38,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,757,000 after buying an additional 1,911,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after buying an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,696,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

