MINDOL Price Tops $2.32 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00024065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market cap of $395.72 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.01113492 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.