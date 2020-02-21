Minereum (MNE) One Day Volume Tops $420.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Minereum has a total market cap of $117,611.00 and approximately $420.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Minereum has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,213,025 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

