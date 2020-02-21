Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Achieves Market Cap of $93,316.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $93,316.00 and $1.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

