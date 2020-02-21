MinexCoin Price Reaches $0.0502 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. MinexCoin has a market cap of $308,908.00 and approximately $53,256.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,548,008 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,287 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

