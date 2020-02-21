MintCoin (MINT) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $24.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 239.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MintCoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.