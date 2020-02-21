MIR COIN Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.19 million and $1.21 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

