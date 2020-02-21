Mithril Trading 29.4% Lower This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, FCoin and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008646 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001551 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, LBank, Gate.io, OKEx, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, BitForex, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.