Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Has $19.56 Billion Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,559,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,784,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 100.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. owned about 23.64% of Morgan Stanley worth $19,556,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $52.42. 29,536,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,363,671. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

