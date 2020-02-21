MonaCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $7.39 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $124.77 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00019565 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Fisco, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,692.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.65 or 0.02737898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.17 or 0.03928522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00757710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00829303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00097603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009846 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00637824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Fisco, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Zaif, QBTC, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

