Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 346,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 54.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 292,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.