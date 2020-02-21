Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,858.75 ($24.45).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,705.50 ($22.43) on Friday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a fifty-two week high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,650.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,637.25. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

