Monetha (MTH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $240,989.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Mercatox and Kucoin. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $240,989.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex, Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

