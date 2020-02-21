Monolith Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $52,829.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.