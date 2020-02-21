Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $147,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,597.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,690 shares of company stock valued at $58,797,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $184.06 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $193.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

