Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00772263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,507,561,245 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

