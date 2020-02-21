Morgan Stanley Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $52.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.38. 1,173,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,067. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.