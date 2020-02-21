Morgan Stanley Increases Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $94.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

LAMR traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,437. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

