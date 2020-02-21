Morgan Stanley Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $66.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. 72,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

