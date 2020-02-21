Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $53.75 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

