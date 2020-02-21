Morgan Stanley Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $260.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day moving average is $226.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

