MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRC. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MRC Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 822,602 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.