MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $13.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 135,314 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

