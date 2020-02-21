MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 7,928 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Danaher by 83.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.88. 1,900,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,851. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $112.36 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.