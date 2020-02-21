National Bank Financial Comments on Uni Select Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni Select in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$11.99 on Friday. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$9.65 and a 12-month high of C$15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

