National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. National CineMedia updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 119,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.69.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

