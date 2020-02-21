National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. National General’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NGHC stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. National General has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Get National General alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGHC shares. ValuEngine raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.