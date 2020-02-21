Neblio Tops 1-Day Volume of $966,181.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Neblio has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $966,181.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007687 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 171.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005865 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,062,908 coins and its circulating supply is 15,457,305 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

