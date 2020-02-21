Nectar Price Tops $0.0869 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. Nectar has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $5,251.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nectar has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00051080 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,737.56 or 1.00359366 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00071615 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.