Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Nestle’s ranking:

Get Nestle alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday.

NSRGF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.10. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,033. Nestle has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.