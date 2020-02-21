Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,879 shares of company stock valued at $76,084,529 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $386.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $392.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

