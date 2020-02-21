New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.01.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in New Gold by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.