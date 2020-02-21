New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of New York Community Bancorp worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 63,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,626. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

