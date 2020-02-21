Newfound Research LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Utilities ETF makes up 4.6% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newfound Research LLC owned about 2.76% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $63.91. 3,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $64.27.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

