Nexo Hits Market Cap of $108.64 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox and DDEX. Nexo has a total market cap of $108.64 million and $17.61 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Bitbns, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

