NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Insider Buys $47,717.64 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,484 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $47,717.64.

NREF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 42,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,556. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

