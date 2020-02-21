Nexus (NXS) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Nexus has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $87,536.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002184 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.