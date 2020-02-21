Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0011 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $621,863.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,648.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.37 or 0.02715794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.96 or 0.03895696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00772263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00842194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00098197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009905 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00638246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,343,324,497 coins and its circulating supply is 5,435,074,497 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.