Niobio Cash (NBR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,941.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $67,941.00 and $149.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

