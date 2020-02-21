Noir (NOR) Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $447,002.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,271,063 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

