Nord/LB Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €148.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €148.00 ($172.09) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €147.54 ($171.56).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €1.16 ($1.35) on Friday, hitting €130.62 ($151.88). The company had a trading volume of 815,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €134.76 and a 200-day moving average of €128.19.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.