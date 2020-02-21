Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.36 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 1,200,600 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 687,708 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

