Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,659,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,445,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $3,369,325. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

