Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $365.05. 690,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $3,667,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

