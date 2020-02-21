Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,649. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

