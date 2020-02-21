NULS Price Reaches $0.32 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX and ChaoEX. During the last week, NULS has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $23.85 million and $3.82 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, QBTC, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.