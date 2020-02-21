Nutrien Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$57.40 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$54.34 and a 12-month high of C$73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$324,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,028.29.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

